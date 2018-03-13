Brian Golsby found guilty on all counts for murder of Reagan Tokes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The jury has convicted Brian Golsby on all counts for the murder of OSU student Reagan Tokes.

The prosecution rested yesterday, and the defense called no witnesses.Closing arguments were held earlier on Tuesday.

The jury came back with a verdict shortly before 6pm.

Two women, a close friend and the mother of Golsby’s daughter, both testified yesterday that Golsby confessed to them in separate jailhouse conversations.

Golsby faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the murder of Tokes.