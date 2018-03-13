Brian Golsby found guilty on all counts for murder of Reagan Tokes

By Published: Updated:
Brian Golsby mugshot (Source: WCMH)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The jury has convicted Brian Golsby on all counts for the murder of OSU student Reagan Tokes.

The prosecution rested yesterday, and the defense called no witnesses.Closing arguments were held earlier on Tuesday.

The jury came back with a verdict shortly before 6pm.

Two women, a close friend and the mother of Golsby’s daughter, both testified yesterday that Golsby confessed to them in separate jailhouse conversations.

Golsby faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the murder of Tokes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s