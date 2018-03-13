College basketball centers on Dayton Tuesday night

By and Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The center of the college basketball universe is at UD Arena where over the next two nights the NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four.

The first game between 16 seeds Bradford and LIU Brooklyn begins at 6:40 pm and the nightcap featuring Saint Bonaventure against UCLA will begin after 9:00 pm.

Being a member of the Atlantic 10, the Bonnies are very familiar with playing at UD Arena, the latest on January 3, in a game Saint Bonaventure lost to the Dayton Flyers.

Of course, Tuesday won’t be that kind of hostile environment and head coach Mark Schmidt even joked at least his team wouldn’t be getting booed this time around.

Another connection to UD Arena is LIU Brooklyn first-year head coach Derek Kellogg. He is also familiar with the arena having spent the previous nine seasons as the head coach at U-Mass.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s