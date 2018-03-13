College basketball centers on Dayton Tuesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The center of the college basketball universe is at UD Arena where over the next two nights the NCAA Tournament gets underway with the First Four.

The first game between 16 seeds Bradford and LIU Brooklyn begins at 6:40 pm and the nightcap featuring Saint Bonaventure against UCLA will begin after 9:00 pm.

Being a member of the Atlantic 10, the Bonnies are very familiar with playing at UD Arena, the latest on January 3, in a game Saint Bonaventure lost to the Dayton Flyers.

Of course, Tuesday won’t be that kind of hostile environment and head coach Mark Schmidt even joked at least his team wouldn’t be getting booed this time around.

Another connection to UD Arena is LIU Brooklyn first-year head coach Derek Kellogg. He is also familiar with the arena having spent the previous nine seasons as the head coach at U-Mass.