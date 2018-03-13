Man dies in fiery crash in Huber Heights

The scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Fishburg Road in Huber Heights (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash in Huber Heights.

The crash happened in the 7100 block of Fishburg Road, near Bath Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a car was going east on Fishburg Road ran off the road, hit a tree head-on and caught on fire.

The man inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Fishburg Road is closed in both directions at the scene of the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates as the story develops.

