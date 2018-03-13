Crews battle warehouse fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews battled a fire at a warehouse in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at a building in the 1100 block of W. Stewart Street, near Stanley Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible inside the building.

Authorities say the building was vacant.

Early reports indicate the building was a former insulation factory.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

