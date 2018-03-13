DPS acting superintendent recommends Valerie Elementary to close

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public School’s acting superintendent, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, recommends moving some students to another school.

Dr. Lolli’s recommendation is to close and demolish Valerie Elementary School.

The acting superintendent also suggests that the students from Valerie Elementary will move to Meadowdale Elementary.

The vote will not take place tonight but the school board is hearing what the public has to say about this recommendation.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen is at the Dayton Public School’s School Board meeting.

#BREAKING: Superintendent recommends closing Valerie Elementary and transferring students to Meadowdale Elementary and then changing the name of the school. @DaytonSchools @WDTN — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) March 13, 2018