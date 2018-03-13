DPS to announce possible school closures at Tuesday meeting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will take the next step in its plan to “right-size” the district at a meeting Tuesday night.

Interim superintendent Elizabeth Lolli is expected to give the school board her recommendation for “right-sizing” the district.

The board is considering closing several schools after a report in December that identified nine schools operating at less than 45 percent capacity.

After Lolli’s recommendations, the public will be allowed to make comments to the board about the plan.

The board will not vote on the recommendations Tuesday night. The board is expected to vote on a plan for “right-sizing” at a meeting next week.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at DPS headquarters.

