DPS to announce possible school closures at Tuesday meeting

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will take the next step in its plan to “right-size” the district at a meeting Tuesday night.

Interim superintendent Elizabeth Lolli is expected to give the school board her recommendation for “right-sizing” the district.

The board is considering closing several schools after a report in December that identified nine schools operating at less than 45 percent capacity.

After Lolli’s recommendations, the public will be allowed to make comments to the board about the plan.

The board will not vote on the recommendations Tuesday night. The board is expected to vote on a plan for “right-sizing” at a meeting next week.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at DPS headquarters.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s