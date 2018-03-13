Judge sentences man to life in jail with possible parole for killing son

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentenced a Preble County man Tuesday to life in jail with a possibility of parole after 25 years for killing his son in 2016.

Prosecutors say on the evening of December 27, 2016, Schaaf placed a frantic 911 from his home at 3994 Sonora Road and said he had just returned home from work to find his door ajar and the body of his son on the living room floor.

Prosecuting Attorney Martin P. Votel said, “This was a barbaric crime employing multiple weapons and traumatic force. While the motive for the killing remains unknown, it is beyond dispute that this defendant wanted his son dead and that he acted swiftly and with specific intent to end his life.”

The Preble County Prosecutor, Martin Votel, said Tuesday a Preble County jury convicted Gabriel Schaaf, 58, in the bludgeoning death of his 29-year-old son Jonothan Schaaf on December 26, 2016.

The conviction on charges of aggravated murder was handed down on January 23.

