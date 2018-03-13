Kettering Police search for mobile phone thieves

Kettering Police are looking for these two men in connection with several cell phone thefts. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering took to Facebook Tuesday in an effort to get a pair of mobile phone thieves identified.

Police say in a Facebook post two men stole several phones from local stores on February 10.

If you recognize the men in the video you are asked to call Kettering Police Detectives at 937-296-2564.

Kettering Police are also looking for a man who they say stole an iPhone X from the Towne & Country Shopping Center. That man was also caught on security cameras.

