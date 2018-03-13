Light snow returns to the Miami Valley

This picture comes from a viewer in Centerville. Photo credit: Richard Lawson

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Snow returns to the Miami Valley Tuesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik say most areas of the Miami Valley will see less of an inch of snow and other areas could see up to an inch of snow.

Jamie also says we could see heavy snow squalls in the area.

Tamara Webb from Eaton sent us a picture of the snow in her area.

Tamara Webb sent us this picture from Eaton

 

 

 

 

 

 

Richard Lawson from Centerville sent this photo of the weather to our newsroom.

Send us your pictures or videos to the ReportIt! feature in our WDTN app or you can send them to our newstips email or Facebook page.

