One person dead, another injured after pedestrian strike in Clark County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a pedestrian strike in Clark County.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Old Springfield Road in Madison Township around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle broke down going east on Old Springfield Road.

Another vehicle pulled up nose-to-nose with that vehicle in an attempt to jump-start the battery of the disabled vehicle.

When that didn’t work, people pushed the disabled vehicle to the side of the road.

Moments later, another vehicle going east came over the crest of a hill, saw a vehicle pointing the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and swerved to avoid that vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle hit two people. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. OSP did not release the man’s condition.

A woman driving the vehicle that hit the two pedestrians remained at the scene to speak with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.