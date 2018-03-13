One person dead, another injured after pedestrian strike in Clark County

By Published: Updated:
The scene of a fatal crash on Old Springfield Road in Madison Township (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a pedestrian strike in Clark County.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Old Springfield Road in Madison Township around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle broke down going east on Old Springfield Road.

Another vehicle pulled up nose-to-nose with that vehicle in an attempt to jump-start the battery of the disabled vehicle.

When that didn’t work, people pushed the disabled vehicle to the side of the road.

Moments later, another vehicle going east came over the crest of a hill, saw a vehicle pointing the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and swerved to avoid that vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle hit two people. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. OSP did not release the man’s condition.

A woman driving the vehicle that hit the two pedestrians remained at the scene to speak with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s