Police: Child, teen shot in Ohio weren’t intended targets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old child and a teenager were shot and wounded in Cleveland when men reportedly opened fire from a vehicle.

Investigators say they don’t believe the injured children were the targets of the Monday afternoon shooting in a neighborhood southeast of downtown.

Police say a 15-year-old victim was shot in the chest, and the younger child was shot in the leg.

WEWS-TV reports both children were hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting. Police didn’t release further details about them.

Authorities were trying to determine what prompted the gunfire. There was no immediate word on whether any suspects had been identified.

