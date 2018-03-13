Police need help identifying mobile phone theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are asking for your help identifying a man in a theft investigation.

Police say an unidentified man walked into the T-Mobile store at Town & Country Shopping Center on February 5 and asked an employee to take an iPhone X out of the case so he could see it.

According to investigators, the man then asked to see another phone and while the employee went to get it, the suspect left the store with iPhone.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. The man appears to be in his early 20’s.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Detective Vandergriff with the Kettering Police Department at 296-2497.

