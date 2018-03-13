RTA adjusts bus routes during Main Street Bridge construction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is change some of its bus routes as construction continues at the Main Street bridge.

Construction for the bridge is underway until Fall 2019 and several bus routes will be adjusted.

Here is a list of the bus routes:

Route 8: All stops in both directions on Riverview Avenue between Main and Grafton Avenue will be missed during the reroute. Northbound buses will use Monument to Riverview to regular routing on Salem. Southbound from Salem will continue across Salem to First Street and right on Ludlow to the regular route.

Route 12: Northbound stops on West Riverview Avenue between Main Street and Great Miami Boulevard will be missed. Northbound buses will use Monument to Riverview to Forest to the regular route. Southbound routing will not change except during the intermittent bridge closures, when southbound stops on Riverview will be missed as Route 12 will use the First Street Bridge to access Ludlow Street and back to regular routing.

Route 65: No stops will be missed, but the northbound Route 65 cannot turn left from Main Street to Riverview, so it will be rerouted from Main Street up to Great Miami, left onto Riverview and then left onto McDaniel to regular routing.

Route 7: Route 7 will only detour during the intermittent night closures of the Main Street Bridge. During those times, stops on Monument and the stops on Main Street between Monument and Babbit Street in both directions will be missed. Northbound trips will take Jefferson onto First Street, to Patterson (turns into Riverside), left onto Babbitt and right onto regular routing on Main Street. Southbound trips from Main will turn left onto Babbitt, right onto Riverside, right on Monument and left onto Ludlow Street to regular routing.

