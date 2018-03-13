Semi overturns, dumps load of soybeans on I-75 in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi overturned and dumped a load of soybeans on I-75 in Piqua Tuesday morning.

The Piqua Daily Call reports the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday between mile markers 82 and 83.

The semi was carrying soybeans, which spilled onto the interstate in the crash.

The driver was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State HIghway Patrol says the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 were moving slowly due to the crash and the spill.

OSP advises drivers to use caution in this area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

OSP is investigating the crash.

