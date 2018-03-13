Shooting victim shows up at Dayton hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the person arrived at the hospital just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The person said they were shot near the intersection of W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road.

Investigators went to that scene to collect evidence.

Authorities say the person’s car also had bullet holes.

The victim’s condition hasn’t been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

