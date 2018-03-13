Students, bus driver throw fists in fight caught on video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Several students have been captured on video fighting a school bus driver in Ohio and knocking him to the ground.

WBNS-TV reports the fight happened Friday at Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center in Columbus just after its 2:30 p.m. dismissal.

Police say two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old fought the 53-year-old bus driver. In the video, the driver is seen swinging at a student, missing and then falling to the ground when he is struck from behind.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.

Columbus City school officials say the bus driver was taken off the road Monday. It is unclear if the driver or the students involved will face further discipline.