Subject passes note and demands money at bank

Surveillance Photo: Moraine Police are looking for this man who is suspected of robbing a bank.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) –  Moraine Police Officers are looking for this man who is suspected of demanding money at a local bank.

Officers received a call about the robbery just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1290 block of West Dorothy Lane.

According to the officers, the man walked into the bank, passed a written note that demanded money from the teller, took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

Officers say this case is still under investigation and they did not see the subject display a weapon during the robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Moraine Police Department.

 

 

