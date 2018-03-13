Superintendent recommends plan to ‘right-size’ DPS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Acting DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli presented her plan to ‘right-size’ the school district.

Closing Valerie Elementary School was one of the Superintendent’s main recommendations–among others. Parents 2 NEWS spoke with Tuesday night are not satisfied. Some feel it’s too vague and hard to understand.

Acting Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli clarified what it means to ‘right-size’ the district.

“We feel good about the recommendation,” Dayton School Board President Dr. William Harris said. “We think a lot of work went into it. The analysis was good.”

To a packed room of parents, teachers and community members at Tuesday night’s board meeting, Lolli proposed the district close down and demolish Valerie Elementary School in Fall 2018. She’s recommending the district transfer Valerie students to Meadowdale Elementary.

She’s also proposing to move all 7th and 8th grades students to three schools: Wogaman, Edwin Joel Brown and Wright Brothers. The recommendation comes after the district–in December–identified these 9 schools as buildings that are less 50 percent full.

“There is no trust,” Parent Cameron Walker said. “There is absolutely no trust. Being a member of this community and working with the schools and working with the students as a parent I want that trust to be restored.”

Parents like Walker say the lack of trust stems from the district’s decision to build new schools. Edwin Joel Brown Middle School was built in 2008. Now, 10 years later it’s enrollment is already below 50 percent.

“We renovated these buildings,” Parent Kim Kennerson said. “They’re beautiful facilities and now you want to close them so I just did not understand that process of thinking at all.”

Parents tell me they also hoped to learn more about the other nine schools on the chopping block.

“Any decision that you make you are always going to have 2 different sides, maybe 3 or 4. And you just have to do the best you can,” Harris said. “As you analyze and make choices and decisions that are best for the district.”

The board is set to vote on this recommendation at next week’s meeting, but the details could change, and the vote could be rescheduled.

Here’s the complete recommendation presented:

Here’s the full ‘right-sizing’ recommendation presented by Acting Superintedent Elizabeth Lolli at tonight’s @DaytonSchools meeting. Hear from parents and the Dayton School Board President coming up tonight at 10 on @DaytonSchools and at 11 on @WDTN pic.twitter.com/zWKkRfxA2b — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) March 13, 2018