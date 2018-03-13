Tickets still available for First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s a lot of excitement in Dayton for the First Four basketball games and it’s not too late to get tickets and join in on the March Madness.

There are two games lined up for Tuesday night and two more, Wednesday night. There’s still a few hundred tickets still left but organizers say they’re expecting both games to sell out.

UD Arena director and Tournament Manager Scott DeBolt said ticket sales for the big games have been steady.

“We’re almost at capacity. We got a little over 300 – 400 tickets left for tonight’s session and also for tomorrow’s session. So tickets are still available,” DeBolt said.

“Every year we’re either at sell out or close to sell out capacity so I’d say we’re probably a little bit up this year compared to last year. but every year is a little bit different depending on the teams.”

You can get tickets directly at the arena or order online through Ticket Master.

DeBolt said full crowds are expected at tonight’s game, and just like any other event, they’re taking security seriously.

DeBolt said: “13,400 seats like we have for a normal UD men’s basketball game. So we’ll have similar security. We’ll be doing bag checks at the door, so just plan for a little extra time coming in and enjoy themselves.”

We caught up with DeBolt and basketball fans at Tuesday’s open practice session. Fans got an early look at the teams hitting the court, tonight – and even scored some free t-shirts.

It was Demoy Howell second time at the basketball tournament.

“I came here last year. I’m glad it’s right here in my hometown,” he said. “I’m excited to see if Syracuse really deserves to be here and if they’re going to prove it and go on, so forth.”

Another fan, Randy Neises said: “I love Dayton, Ohio. I love the First Four. It’s really a big community event. I’ve been coming since it first started. I used to coach youth basketball. I’d buy 20 tickets for $100, we’d sit in the lower arena and we’d have a blast. And we’re always going to be coming and this is a great thing for Dayton, Ohio.”