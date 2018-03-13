Tillerson urges orderly transition to Pompeo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he is delegating his responsibilities at the end of the workday Tuesday to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Speaking to reporters hours after being unceremoniously fired by President Donald Trump in a tweet, Tillerson says he will be formally stepping down from his post at the end of the month.

Tillerson is calling for an orderly transition to Mike Pompeo, the CIA director whom Trump has designated as Tillerson’s successor pending confirmation by the Senate. He encouraged State Department employees to remain focused on their jobs.