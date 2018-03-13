Two people shot, one critically wounded in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting two people inside a Dayton party venue early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Just Around The Corner Party Room in the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue, near Brohm Lane.

Police say a man and woman were shot inside the building.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries. Police say he was being taken into surgery.

The woman suffered reported non-life threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

Police say they’re not sure what led to the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect was inside the building, but they’re not sure how he know the people inside.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police say witnesses were cooperating with the investigation.

