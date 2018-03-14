81 vehicles involved in snowy I-71 pileup

By Published: Updated:

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol say a crash that closed Interstate 71 Tuesday afternoon involved a total of 81 vehicles.

The closure was reported shortly after 4pm Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-71 past State Route 95. Crashes were also reported on the other side of the highway.

The highway patrol’s initial report said at least 60 vehicles were involved in the crash, but a further investigation moved the number up to 81. This also included 11 commercial vehicles. Minor injuries were reported, but the total number of injuries is unknown. A media release did say there were non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

Dennis Cowles’ wife and granddaughter were among those caught in the middle of this accident.

“We could have lost everyone, two major people in our lives right then and there,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can say is give thanks to God.”

He’s thankful his family are safe and at home right now.

The highway was opened back up around 10pm.

PHOTOS: I-71 pileup

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s