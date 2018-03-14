Alcohol and speed likely a factor in multi-vehicle accident involving RTA bus

HARRISON TWP, Ohio – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol and speed played a role in a crash that sent multiple people to area hospitals, Tuesday night.

Deputies on scene said between 5-7 people were transported from the scene, including 2 critically injured children.

2 NEWS is working on getting an update on their conditions.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says a gold 1998 Cadillac swerved left of center and hit a Buick around 6:00pm. After the first hit, the Cadillac hit an RTA bus.

According to deputies, the bus became detached from its overhead line and veered right. The driver attempted to regain control but crossed over North Main and hit 2 additional cars before pinning a black Lincoln in front of Auto Zone.

Deputies say a 39-year-old man was behind the wheel of the Cadillac. He, along with 2 children in the back seat were said to have serious injuries.

“It really messes you up. To see kids involved. They don’t deserve that,” said George Fetters, a nearby resident.

It’s not clear what driver is suspected of being under the influence.

“He should have to pay for what he done,” said Fetters of whoever is responsible for the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.