At least 1 person dead in Champaign County crash

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person is dead after a crash near Urbana.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 68 and S.R. 296.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office dispatch says several vehicles were involved in the crash.

The coroner has been requested to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates as the story develops.

