BOSTON (AP) — Storm cleanup and the restoration of power to the tens of thousands of residents and businesses without electricity was the focus Wednesday, one day after a fierce nor’easter lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds and heavy snow.

With spring tantalizingly close after the switch to daylight saving time, many were left shaking their heads — and wielding shovels they had hoped would not be needed again — after the third major storm in two weeks buried some New England towns beneath 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow on Tuesday.

“The groundhog was right. Six more weeks of winter, and probably then some,” said Paul Knight, of Portland, Maine, as snow accumulated on his eyebrows.

PHOTOS: Cleanup, power restoration begin after 3rd nor’easter View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A snowboarder soars during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. The third major nor’easter in two weeks slammed New England on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some communities. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Snow accumulates on Paul Knight's eyebrows as he walks during a nor'easter, Tuesday, March, 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine. "It's typical March weather, we're not out of winter yet, that's for sure." he said. "The groundhog was right, six more weeks of winter and probably then some..." (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) A commuter, with ear plugs tethered to a phone, is sheltered from snowfall while waiting on a subway platform, Tuesday March 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The National Weather Service predicted between two and five inches of snow in the city and surrounding areas, where a winter weather advisory was in effect. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Commuters are sheltered from snowfall while waiting on a subway platform, Tuesday March 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The National Weather Service predicted between two and five inches of snow in the city and surrounding areas, where a winter weather advisory was in effect. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Ed Ordway, a candidate for the Board of Selectman in Warner, N.H., holds a campaign sign outside Town Hall on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Last year, when a storm also coincided with Town Meeting Day, nearly 80 communities postponed their elections. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer) Workers remove a fallen tree from a road and repair power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Norwell, Mass. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) A Worker repairs power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. A nor'easter that could deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas socked New England on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions to parts of Massachusetts, covering highways with snow and knocking out power to tens of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Workers remove a fallen tree from a road and repair power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. A nor'easter that could deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas socked New England on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions to parts of Massachusetts, covering highways with snow and knocking out power to tens of thousands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Workers remove a fallen tree from a road and repair power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Norwell, Mass. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Cassie Peterson uses a phone to record the whiteout conditions during the latest winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine. The third major nor'easter in two weeks slammed the storm-battered Northeast Tuesday with blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Pedestrians make their way through blowing snow during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) People stand amid blowing snow during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A pedestrian walks past a snow-coated wall during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Runners brave a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A worker uses a snowblower to clear a walkway during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) As heavy snow falsl, a plow truck clears Route 102 during a winter storm in Chester, N.H., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England, bringing blizzard conditions to parts of coastal Massachusetts and covering highways with snow. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Joe Donaghey, of Norwell, Mass., snowshoes along a road during a storm in Norwell, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) A Worker repairs power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Workers remove a fallen tree from a road and repair power lines during a winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Norwell, Mass. The nor'easter is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of snow to some areas of New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Gabby DiGiacomo, of Whitefield, Maine, slides down Congress Street in Portland, Maine, on a saucer during the latest winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine. With the exception of snowplows, the streets had very little traffic during the third major nor'easter in two weeks to slam the storm-battered Northeast. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Gabby DiGiacomo, of Whitefield, Maine, slides down Congress Street in Portland, Maine, on a saucer during the latest winter storm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine. With the exception of snowplows, the streets had very little traffic during the third major nor'easter in two weeks to slam the storm-battered Northeast. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) A worker shoveling snow is reflected in a building's plate glass window during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) People push a stranded taxi during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. The third major nor’easter in two weeks slammed New England on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some communities. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A pedestrian is reflected in a building's plate glass window during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A cross-country skier glides through a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A couple wear goggles during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Pedestrians walk during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Historic grave markers at the King's Chapel Burying Ground stand plastered with wet snow during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A couple walks during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) People content with a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

About 140,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, while Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut were also dealing with scattered outages. Utility National Grid, which serves Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said it could be Thursday evening before everyone is back online.

The National Weather Service, relying on trained spotters, says Tuesday’s storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to some communities.

Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was the leader with nearly 28 inches. Foster, Rhode island, got more than 25 inches, while in Connecticut, Killingly had the most with just over 20 inches.

Rochester, New Hampshire, got 25 inches, while Limerick and Newfield, Maine had 23.5 inches each

High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorize the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70 mph on Cape Cod, the weather service said.

Amtrak suspended all service on Tuesday between Boston and New York City. The railroad later announced that most service between the two cities would resume on sometime Wednesday.

Road and air travel also was disrupted: Slick roads were blamed for at least one death in North Carolina, and the flight-tracking site FlightAware reported more than 1,500 canceled flights. Boston’s Logan International Airport, nearly deserted Tuesday, resumed flights Wednesday.

Janice James’ house in Osterville, on Cape Cod, was in the dark again after losing power for three days in the last storm. James and her four children spent the day eating baked goods she made before the storm and hoping the lights and heat would come back soon.

“We are freezing,” the 39-year-old James said.

In Rhode Island, the snow did not stop residents from getting to church. In East Greenwich, the Rev. Bernard Healey said he celebrated noon Mass with “two hearty souls” who came despite the nor’easter.

“If I lost power, we’d (still) celebrate Mass,” Healey said. “We would just use more candles.”