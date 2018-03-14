Community meeting on school safety planned in Maimisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A community meeting to discuss school safety has been planned in Miamisburg.

Representative Niraj Antani, Miamisburg City Schools, Miamisburg Police Department, and Miami Township Police Department will be hosting the meeting.

Antani’s office says the meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for leaders to listen to the community’s comments, concerns, and suggestions regarding school safety.

The meeting will be help at Miamisburg High School on March 22 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

