Eagle denied: Boy Scouts reject special needs teen

By Published:

(NBC News) – The family of a teenager with special needs says their son was rejected from the Eagle Scout program in Utah because of his disability.

In a 13-page complaint, the family claims 15-year-old Logan Blythe, who has Down Syndrome and autism, was accepted into the program but was abruptly told he could no longer continue.

The next day, the local Utah County Chapter told the Blythes they made a mistake.

“We had all this planned, and 24 hours later we get a text message saying ‘we should have never said you were approved’,” said Logan’s father, Chad Blythe.

Logan worked for years to earn dozens of Boy Scout badges. The family says they were told his merit badges will not be recognized.

