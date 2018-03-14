Families upset over cemetery flooding, tombstones under water

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is demanding answers after their loved one’s tombstone is found submerged under several inches of water.

2 NEWS first reported on the flooding issue at West Memory Gardens back in May 2017 and families say still nothing has been done to fix the problem.

Charlotte Lee visits her son’s grave–Adam Sampson Sr.–almost daily and on several occasions water can be seen covering his tombstone. She’s fought the cemetery for years to fix the problem, but nothing has ever be done.

She says she’s not just fighting for her family, but for other families too, determined never to give up until the problem is fixed so families’ loved ones can rest in peace.

“Had I known that he was going to be submerged under water,” Lee said. “I wouldn’t have buried him there.”

Lee seen fighting back tears as she expresses the pain she and her family have been through.

“My son will be gone 7 years the 14th of April, but it doesn’t get any easier,” Lee said. “This only makes it harder.”

Lee’s only son Adam Sampson Sr. was shot and killed in April 2011.

“He was caring, loving, giving,” Lee said. “He was a good father. A hard worker.”

A bright, ambitious father of five; an entrepreneur who owned his own security company and an angel in his mother’s eyes.

“I collect all kinds of angels,” Lee said. “Because I feel my son is an angel and it brings me closer to him.”

Lee decided to bury him at West Memory Gardens, even buying a plot for her and her daughter. They’re decisions she’s come to regret after seeing the flooding.

Back in May our cameras captured tombstones submerged under several inches of water. This week, it was a similar story. Photos show Lee’s son’s tombstone under water.

“It’s not just neglect,” Lee said. “It’s unacceptable. It hurts.”

“We are aware of the drainage issues,” the cemetery’s owners Stone Mor Partners said in a statement released Wednesday. “Regarding West Memory Gardens and have been researching possible solutions. We have a representative from our headquarters on site this week looking into the matter more closely.”

“They need to do something because they’re causing a whole lot of mental anguish,” Lee said. “To a whole lot of people.”

Stone Mor partners says they’re determined to find a permanent fix to the problem. They say they’re working with local municipalities to find solutions.