Fire forces UD students out of Frank St. home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire Wednesday afternoon forced the University of Dayton students who lived there out of their home.
Firefighters were called to a home on Frank Street for a fire around 3:00 pm Wednesday.
When emergency crews arrived they could see flames coming from the home.
Fire officials tell 2 NEWS no one was injured in the blaze but the students will not be able to stay in the home.
According to firefighters, the winds Wednesday made life a little easier for them as they battled the blaze by keeping the smoke clear of the building.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire may be electrical.