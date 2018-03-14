Fire forces UD students out of Frank St. home

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire Wednesday afternoon forced the University of Dayton students who lived there out of their home.

Firefighters were called to a home on Frank Street for a fire around 3:00 pm Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived they could see flames coming from the home.

Fire officials tell 2 NEWS no one was injured in the blaze but the students will not be able to stay in the home.

According to firefighters, the winds Wednesday made life a little easier for them as they battled the blaze by keeping the smoke clear of the building.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire may be electrical.

