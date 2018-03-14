First Four continues Wednesday night at UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday night, history was made here in the First Four as St. Bonaventure came out on top against UCLA.

The college basketball world focusing on Dayton for the second and final night of the first First Four. Tuesday night Radford won the first game.

Then in the nightcap, it was Saint Bonaventure making its second appearance at UD Arena this year but with much better results this time around.

The Bonnies, who lost to the Flyers in January, came from behind to beat UCLA 65 to 58, earning the program its first tournament win in 48 years.

The 11th-seeded Bonnies move on to play 6th-seeded Florida in Dallas on Thursday.

Wednesday night action begins with another battle of 16th seeds as Texas Southern takes on North Carolina Central followed by the Syracuse facing Arizona game.

Speaking of NCAA games in Dallas, that’s where the Raiders will play Tennessee on Thursday. 2 Sports’ Hutch Konerman is there and will have full coverage.