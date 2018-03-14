How healthy is Ohio? County health rankings for US released

By Published: Updated:
Doctor

Your zip code can be a good indicator of your health. A new report compares the well-being of nearly every county in the U.S.

Click this map to see the Ohio county rankings. Source: University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute

Just like we get yearly check-ups a new report gives us an annual health snapshot of nearly every county in the country.

Access to good doctors is one of many factors determining how long and how well we live.

Julie Willems Van Dijk of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute said, “What we really want people to see is that there’s other things like – do you have a great education, do you have a job that pays a decent wage, do you live in affordable housing in a safe neighborhood?”

This is the ninth year for the collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The differences stretched beyond place and were also defined by race, especially when looking at rising low birth weights.

Willems Van Dijk said, “We saw persistent patterns where black babies were twice as likely as white babies to be born at a low birth weight, and also twice as likely to die before their first birthday.”

The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health and provide opportunities for improvement.

In Ohio, counties in the Miami Valley ranked this way:

To see Ohio counties ranked head to the Ohio Overall Rank page. You can check out all of the zip code health ranking at www.CountyHealthRankings.org.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s