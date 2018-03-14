How healthy is Ohio? County health rankings for US released

Your zip code can be a good indicator of your health. A new report compares the well-being of nearly every county in the U.S.

Just like we get yearly check-ups a new report gives us an annual health snapshot of nearly every county in the country.

Access to good doctors is one of many factors determining how long and how well we live.

Julie Willems Van Dijk of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute said, “What we really want people to see is that there’s other things like – do you have a great education, do you have a job that pays a decent wage, do you live in affordable housing in a safe neighborhood?”

This is the ninth year for the collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The differences stretched beyond place and were also defined by race, especially when looking at rising low birth weights.

Willems Van Dijk said, “We saw persistent patterns where black babies were twice as likely as white babies to be born at a low birth weight, and also twice as likely to die before their first birthday.”

The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health and provide opportunities for improvement.

In Ohio, counties in the Miami Valley ranked this way:

To see Ohio counties ranked head to the Ohio Overall Rank page. You can check out all of the zip code health ranking at www.CountyHealthRankings.org.