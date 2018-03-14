Musher says Iditarod win is ‘out of this world’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom says winning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race is “out of this world.”

The 31-year-old musher was the first to reach the finish line in Nome after traveling nearly a thousand miles across the rugged Alaska terrain.

He slapped the hands of fans that lined the street in Nome to watch him bring in eight dogs off the Bering Sea ice and down the town’s main street to the finish line early Wednesday morning. His winning time was nine days, 12 hours.

Ulsom is the third person born outside the United States to win the race and the second Norwegian.

Nic Petit was running in second place, and defending champion Mitch Seavey was in third.