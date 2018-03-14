NC Central and Texas Southern extend First Four tradition

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — No. 16 seed North Carolina Central (19-15) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (15-19)

First Four, West region; Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: The game features the only team in the NCAA Tournament with a losing record (Texas Southern) against one with an RPI of 282 (N.C. Central).

RARELY MISSES: N.C. Central’s Raasean Davis leads the Eagles with 15 points per game and ranks fifth nationally in field-goal shooting at 66.7 percent.

ROUGH ROAD: Texas Southern opened the season with 13 straight road losses, facing some of the nation’s best teams. The Tigers’ first six games were against Gonzaga, Washington State, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kansas and Clemson.

DID YOU KNOW? Since the First Four was added in 2011, it has included either the Southwestern Athletic Conference winner (Texas Southern) or the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion (N.C. Central).