NC Central and Texas Southern extend First Four tradition

By Published:
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — No. 16 seed North Carolina Central (19-15) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (15-19)

First Four, West region; Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: The game features the only team in the NCAA Tournament with a losing record (Texas Southern) against one with an RPI of 282 (N.C. Central).

RARELY MISSES: N.C. Central’s Raasean Davis leads the Eagles with 15 points per game and ranks fifth nationally in field-goal shooting at 66.7 percent.

ROUGH ROAD: Texas Southern opened the season with 13 straight road losses, facing some of the nation’s best teams. The Tigers’ first six games were against Gonzaga, Washington State, Ohio State, Syracuse, Kansas and Clemson.

DID YOU KNOW? Since the First Four was added in 2011, it has included either the Southwestern Athletic Conference winner (Texas Southern) or the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion (N.C. Central).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s