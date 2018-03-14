Students across the Miami Valley walk out to protest gun violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several schools across the Miami Valley are holding events Wednesday to protest gun violence and honor the victims of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Alter High School, Centerville High School, Tippecanoe, Stivers School for the Arts and many other schools are holding events Tuesday.

Tipp City Schools released a statement on the demonstrations Tuesday. On Tuesday, March 13, 2018 Tippecanoe High School students handed out a brief statement regarding today’s National Walkout to pay tribute to the lives lost in last month’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and call for law reformation. This effort has been completely spearheaded by students. The district respects the students’ first amendment rights. This is not associated with any political position or message. The Board of Education, district staff, and district administration are not endorsing any of the causes students individually and collectively attribute to this walkout. The board policy allows students to assemble peaceably and to express ideas and opinions so long as the exercise does not infringe on the rights of others and does not interfere with school operations. Approximately 100 Tippecanoe High School students and 75 Tippecanoe Middle School students participated in today’s National Walk Out in response to the school shootings in Parkland, Florida. Students displayed appropriate behavior. Students who participated in today’s walkout were respectful of the observation and conducted themselves in a peaceful manner. There will be no consequences for these students who stayed on school property and returned to class at the conclusion of today’s event.

Lebanon City Schools also released a statement:

At approximately 9:55 am this morning, some students from Lebanon High School staged a walkout to honor the victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting and to plea for safer schools. The walkout was non-political and recognized that there are differences in opinion on how to make schools safer. In anticipation of this event, school officials moved homeroom time to this period of the day so no instructional time was lost. In addition, school officials proactively planned with local law enforcement to limit access to the school grounds and surrounding areas. Prior to the walkout, Drake Road was blocked in both directions and remained so until students returned to classes. School officials extended their pride in students and the planning that resulted in a peaceful learning experience. The district also extends a thank you to local law enforcement for assisting them in keeping kids safe today.

Lebanon City Schools Superintendent Todd Yohey said, “Our community should be very proud of its high school students today. For those that think teenagers don’t get it or don’t have a right to try and change their world, let today serve as evidence that you are wrong. It is a great day to be a Lebanon Warrior.”

