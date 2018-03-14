UD encouraging students to be safe this St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s not long until St Patrick’s Day, and the University of Dayton is encouraging students to enjoy the holiday, safely.

Five years ago, the celebrations got out of hand and dozens of arrests were made..

UD Police say they’ll have extra officers on the streets and university officials are planning a number of alcohol-free events.

Chief Rodney Chatman said additional officers will work alongside local law enforcement to monitor the campus and the surrounding neighborhood.

“What I focus in on is the years since where our students have demonstrated the character that we know they have,” Chatman said. “And they know how to learn and live in community with one another and look after one another.”

Back in 2013, a riot broke out involving revelers. But Chatman pointed out the students involved in that, have already graduated and things have changed.

Associate VP and Dean of Students Chris Schramm says student drinking is always a concern for the university, and so UD has many campus events planned for the holiday weekend that are alcohol-free.

“Not everyone has to or should engage in this kind of behavior. Not everyone has to enjoy a beer at St. Patrick’s day,” Schramm said. “But what we have here is different opportunities: people to go to a baseball game, people to be able to go see a play, people be able to enjoy each other with a trivia night.”

Student and Student Government Association President Jamie Vieson said she’ll be reminding other students that the rules don’t change on St Patrick’s Day. It’s fine to have fun, but it’s important to stay safe.

“In different conversations with my own friends we just plan on having fun and being responsible together but also looking out for our community members,” Vieson said. “I do live in the neighborhood and so one of the things we really focus on is how can we not only make sure that we’re safe this weekend but also looking out for our fellow flyers.”