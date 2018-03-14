Vectren: If you’re having trouble paying your gas bill you have options

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio is reminding its customer the winter heating season is nearing an end and now is a good time to take a look at billing and payment options.

Vectren says if you have received a disconnect notice or if you need bill payment assistance you should contact the natural gas supplier. Officials say you can chat with them online or call 1-800-227-1376 to make payment arrangements.

“Extremely cold temperatures in December and January led to high gas usage and spikes in natural gas bills this winter,” said Colleen Ryan, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio. “As a result, we know some customers may be experiencing financial hardship or have found themselves behind on bill payments, and we want to remind them of the programs, resources and payment options in place to help manage costs.”

Vectren says there are several options available to those who need it.

Payment Arrangement: Customers having difficulty paying bills in full can request a payment arrangement to fulfill the obligation in smaller increments over a set period of time. Eligible customers can request a payment arrangement by calling 1-800-227-1376.

Special Winter Plans: From November 1 through April 15, Vectren offers a plan that allows residential customers to pay one-third of the total balance each month (past due amount plus the current bill). Additionally, and available one time during the winter heating season, a $175 payment plus application for energy assistance programs and/or a payment arrangement with Vectren, will maintain or reconnect your service. If applicable, the appropriate reconnection fee will be billed. Customers who pay $175 to maintain or reconnect service must pay the appropriate amounts owed to maintain service thereafter. Low-income households are encouraged to contact the Ohio Development Services Agency at 1-800-282-0880 to inquire about heating assistance and weatherization programs.

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP): State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines ($43,050 for a family of four), should visit their local community action agency to sign up for HEAP or contact the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP): E-HEAP provides assistance once per heating season to eligible households that are disconnected or are threatened with disconnection. Those at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines should visit their local community action agency to sign up for E-HEAP or contact the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus): PIPP Plus calls for a qualified household to pay the greater of $10 per month or 6 percent of monthly income for gas service throughout the year. To be eligible for the PIPP Plus program, a customer must receive their heat source from a company regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Ohio (PUCO), must have a total household income which is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level ($36,900 for a family of four), and must apply for all eligible energy assistance programs. Contact the Ohio Development Services Agency at 1-800-282-0880 for more information.

PIPP Plus calls for a qualified household to pay the greater of $10 per month or 6 percent of monthly income for gas service throughout the year. To be eligible for the PIPP Plus program, a customer must receive their heat source from a company regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Ohio (PUCO), must have a total household income which is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level ($36,900 for a family of four), and must apply for all eligible energy assistance programs. Contact the Ohio Development Services Agency at 1-800-282-0880 for more information. Energy Efficiency Resources: Vectren has a wide offering of energy efficiency programs for customers, which can be found at www.vectren.com/saveenergy. Customers are also encouraged to apply for all home weatherization programs, including programs available through community action agencies.