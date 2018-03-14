West Liberty Salem High School holds ‘period of reflection’ rather than walk-out

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As students across the United States walked out of the classrooms Wednesday – one month after the Parkland, Florida school shooting – some students at West Liberty Salem High School decided to go a different route.

Rather than a walkout, some students at west Liberty Salem High School decided to take part in a period of silent reflection. It was organized by school shooting victim Logan Cole.

“Right now we have a memorial that was planned by students,” school superintendent Kraig Hisson said. “No matter what side you’re on, it provides a lot of hope and inspiration that our students are willing to try and promote change.”

It was organized by student Logan Cole who survived a shooting at West Libery Salem High School.

He was shot twice inside the school bathroom, by fellow classmate Ely Serna.

Cole said in a Facebook video, the walkouts are advocating gun control as a solution and in his opinion, it’s better to honor the shooting victims in a non-political way.

“I feel like violence in our schools and in our society, is a much deeper issue and I feel like it’s a little bit simplistic to look at this and point out gun control as the problem,” Cole said.

Some students at West Liberty Salem did walkout on Wednesday. The superintendent says it wasn’t sanctioned by the school and the students who chose to take part, were aware of that.

“The district certainly respects their ability to be able to demonstrate and so therefore, we did not try to stop it but at the same time, they were to be in class,” Hisson said. “They knew that. they walked out without permission and of course that leads to some type of school discipline.”

He said the students who participated in the walkout will get detention