FC Cincinnati fails to reach deal for stadium site

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Public Schools and FC Cincinnati have failed to reach a deal on a land purchase for the soccer club’s West End stadium, potentially dooming the future of the stadium project.

The soccer club had given CPS until 5 p.m. Wednesday to accept its new offer of $750,000 in annual property tax payments — double its previous offer. The district responded saying it wanted $2 million a year for the first 10 years.

FC Cincinnati says it decided not to move forward with the purchase. The team is now looking at potential sites in Oakley and Newport.

The club’s President and General Manager Jeff Berding says the team needs to pick a stadium site by March 31 so it could be considered for entry into Major League Soccer.

