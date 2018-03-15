Man ejected after truck hits pole in Clark County

By Published: Updated:
Scene of a crash on Dayton Springfield Road near Enon (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was ejected from a pickup truck after it hit a power pole on a Clark County road early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Dayton Springfield Road, near Beard Drive in Mad River Township.

Police say the truck was going east on Dayton Springfield Road when it went left of center and hit another vehicle. The driver of the truck over corrected, ran off the road and slammed into the power pole.

The man driving the pickup truck was ejected. CareFlight took the man to a local hospital. Police didn’t release his condition.

The crash damaged a power pole and brought down power lines.

Ohio Edison Electric Company was called to the scene to repair the pole and the lines.

Dayton Springfield Road is shut down in both directions from Beard Drive to Fowler Road due to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s