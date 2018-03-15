Man ejected after truck hits pole in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was ejected from a pickup truck after it hit a power pole on a Clark County road early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Dayton Springfield Road, near Beard Drive in Mad River Township.

Police say the truck was going east on Dayton Springfield Road when it went left of center and hit another vehicle. The driver of the truck over corrected, ran off the road and slammed into the power pole.

The man driving the pickup truck was ejected. CareFlight took the man to a local hospital. Police didn’t release his condition.

The crash damaged a power pole and brought down power lines.

Ohio Edison Electric Company was called to the scene to repair the pole and the lines.

Dayton Springfield Road is shut down in both directions from Beard Drive to Fowler Road due to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

