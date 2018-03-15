RTA bus involved in crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — An RTA bus was involved in a crash in Huber Heights Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harshmanville Road and Chambersburg Road.

The bus and a car were involved in the crash.

Police did not release information about possible injuries or a cause of the crash.

Harshmanville Road was closed from Chambersburg Road to Hubbard Court due to the crash. All lanes reopened by 8 a.m. Thursday.

The crash is under investigation.

