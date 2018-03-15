WSU fans in Dallas ready to cheer on Raiders

DALLAS (WDTN) — Wright State fans are preparing to watch their Raiders take on the Tennessee Volunteers Thursday down south.

The Wright State Raiders are putting on their dancing shoes in Dallas for the NCAA first round game, and fans are ready to cheer on the team. Students and alumni gathered at a Dallas restaurant Wednesday to get ready for the game.

Wright State earned a 14 seed after winning the Horizon League tournament.They are set to take on number 3 seed Tennessee Thursday.

Around 50 students flew in to Texas to cheer-on their Raiders along with Dallas-area alumni.

“The fact that we get to be in March Madness is like a dream come true,” said Wright State student Lara Aull. “It’s so cool. It’s a great experience. Like watching on TV would’ve been amazing and the fact that I’m here is a whole other world.”

“It’s exciting when a small school that no one’s heard of, especially around here, gets to come play and get the support and the community all riled up,” said Sarah Willis, a graduate of Wright State and a resident of Dallas.

Tip off set for 12:40 p.m. on Tru T-V.

Wright State University is hosting a watch party starting at noon in the Student Union.